ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared delimitation of four districts by the Election Commission of Pakistan as null and void.

IHC judge Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing of the petitions and nullified the delimitations of four districts including three from Punjab and one from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after finding that they had been delimited in violation of the law.

The IHC announced the decision after conducting the hearing of over 40 petitions and directed the ECP to conduct the delimitation of four districts including Jhang, Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh and Lower Dir afresh in accordance with the law.

The court reserved verdict on the delimitation of Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Battagaram and Haripur.

The petitioners had contended that the standard procedure had not been followed in the delimitation of the constituencies.

Justice Farooq ruled that the rules for the proportion of the population that have been followed in the delimitation of other constituencies should be kept in view while delimiting constituencies in these eight districts as well.

The ECP’s delimitations have faced severe criticism from political circles and a total of 108 petitions had been filed with the IHC alone against the exercise many of that still remain pending.

At the same time, Justice Aamer Farooq disposed of petitions challenging the delimitation of the federal capital after ECP representatives assured the court that the anomalies are already being rectified.

The IHC will now take up another 37 petitions related to 20 other constituencies on Wednesday (today).

According to the Delimitation of Constituencies Act, 1974, the constituencies for elections to the National and Provincial Assemblies have to be redrawn after every census.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court turned down a petition challenging a government decision to abolish the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council and amendments to AJK Interim Act 1974.

IHC judge Justice Aamer Farooq took up the petition moved by members of Kashmir Council and dismissed it after hearing arguments of both the sides.

The bench held that the government could take measures about the Kashmir Council keeping in view the laws and the Constitution.

Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid appeared before the court on behalf of the federation and adopted that approval from the cabinet would be sought for the abolition of administrative and financial powers of the Kashmir Council.

Raja Khalid assured the court that no step would be taken against the law and the Constitution.

Member of Kashmir Council Siddique Battali and others had moved the court against the government’s decision and nominated the federation and others as respondents.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel adopted that the Kashmir Council was the only legal and constitutional bridge between Pakistan and AJK. He contended that in every democracy of the world, every Parliament has two houses and the Kashmir Council was the ‘Senate’ of AJK.

He had contended that the stakeholders were not taken into confidence before formulation of the constitutional draft and it was only prepared by the secretary and adviser to the prime minister. He also argued that the political leadership of Pakistan and Kashmir were also not taken into confidence.

The counsel maintained that Parliament as well as the institutions responsible for the security were also not taken into confidence. He had argued that the amendments could cause serious implications regarding the security and defencee of Pakistan and AJK.

He had adopted that AJK was very sensitive issue and change, on the desire of anyone, could not be brought there. He had said that the current government was going to complete its tenure and the new caretaker setup was being installed and in such a scenario, the present government had no powers to bring drafted changes in AJK.

The petitioners had prayed to the court to bar the government from abolishing the Kashmir Council and amendments to AJK Interim Constitution 1974.