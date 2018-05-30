Share:

Islamabad - International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Tuesday organized a prize distribution and appreciation ceremony for the position holder 27th annual cultural week and organizers for successful management of the mega event.

Earlier, Afghan students were announced as winners of the cultural show, while Chinese stood second and Indonesians claimed the third position respectively.

The ceremony was attended by all the administrative committees’ members, position holders and university high ups.

The ceremony was chaired by the IIUI President Dr Ahmed Yousif al-Draiweesh who felicitated the winners and thanked all the organizing committees and students’ advisor office for supervising and executing the mega event.

He said that the event was a true picture of IIUI’s internationalization. He maintained that the students must be encouraged to participate in cultural, sports and other extra-curricular activities.

He said that he witnessed remarkable talent during the cultural week and also hailed the hard work of the students.

IIUI President also reiterated his resolve that the university would keep striving for providing a peaceful and constructive milieu to its students. He said that the event actually gave message of peace.

He especially mentioned the Students’ Advisor office for its exquisite efforts.