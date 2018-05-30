Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at the launch of Nasim Zehra’s book on Kargil battle were of the view that Pakistan gained nothing strategically out of the conflict with India which left many questions to ponder upon.

Titled, “From Kargil to the Coup: Events which shook Pakistan” the book was launched at a local hotel here.

Former Foreign Secretary, Salman Bashir, Defence analyst, Lt.Gen (Retd) Ghulam Mustafa, senior journalists, Arif Nizami, Suhail Warriach and Professor Ayeaha Jallal expressed their views on the subject matter.

Introducing her book to the audience, Nasim Zehra said she had tried to discuss and analyze the issues which triggered the military coup of 1999 after the Kargil episode.

“My book is all about the flawed decision-making process in Pakistan. The purpose of writing the book is not to point finger at anybody but to retrospectively see where the leadership went wrong in the entire episode”, she explained, adding, further that it is about how the people at the helms of affairs make important decisions.

Nasim Zehra said that Kargil was not the reason behind Musharraf’s sacking and the subsequent military coup of October, 1999.

She argued that had this been the case, Mian Nawaz Sharif would not have elevated General Musharraf to the position of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee after the Kargil war.

“The trouble infact started after the Quetta Corp Commander [Raja Tariq Pervaiz] met the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif without informing General Musharraf about it”, she said.

Nasim said it was just a coincident that her book has come out close to the general elections. She said that it was naïve to think that the book would benefit or harm Mian Nawaz Sharif or for that matter anybody else. She said that it was also wrong to link the Kargil war with the Lahore Summit because General Musharraf later tried to normalize relations with India on the lines agreed upon in the summit meeting held between Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Vajpayee.

Speaking on the occasion, former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar said that Kargil operation was a real goofy thing to do without taking into account its consequences.

She opined that Kargil battle was conceived by four persons only without consulting the experts and even the relevant military quarters were also kept in the dark. She said that Kargil battle was fought without devising a strategy as to how the soldiers fighting at the front lines would return back if needed.

She said rhat it was criminal putting the people [soldiers] in danger without preparing them for the possible escape and then disowning them right away [after the defeat].

It was naïve on our part to tell the world that those fighting at the front were Mujahideen (Freedom fighters) and not the Pakistani soldiers. Is the world so crazy to believe it?”, she observed.

She said that those thinking that they could have Kashmir without having trade ties with India were actually trying not to have it at all.

She said that Kashmir was an issue between two nuclear giants which could only be resolved through negotiations.

She said that Kargil fiasco should have been a subject of study at country’s war colleges but sadly it was not the case. We need to learn from our mistakes, she stressed.

Noted defence analyst Lt Gen (Retd). Ghulam Mustafa justified the Kargil operation stating it was a correct decision from the military point of view.

He, however, said that flawed planning and tactical mistakes led to the fiasco besides political leadership’s failure to defend Pakistan’s case before the world powers.

Mustafa stressed the need for collective handling of issues of national security by the civil and military leadership who were not on the same page at that time.

Giving his opinion on what went wrong and where [during the Kargil operation], the retired General agreed with the author that problem started when we went beyond the set objectives.

He also supported open debate on the wars country had fought with India to learn from the mistakes. “Why should not there be a debate here in Pakistan on such issues when the same is done in India”, he asked.

Former Foreign Secretary Salman Bashir said that country’s leadership, both civil and military, should sit together to set the strategic priorities. According to him, the absence of a mechanism for institutional decision making was the real issue behind the civil-military rift on issues of national security.

He said that all institutions and persons on key positions in Pakistan were pursuing the same national cause (Kashmir) but there was a difference of opinion on the national priorities.

“In my opinion, the country should focus on the socio-economic development and try to improve relations with India if we want to survive as a nation”, he said.

Senior journalist Arif Nizami said that Benazir Bhutto had rejected the idea of Kargil operation during her second term as the Prime Minister.

He said that Musharraf believed that Mian Nawaz Sharif had sabotaged the gains made out of Kargil battle and which would have eventually helped Pakistan getting Kashmir from India. “But we did not gain anything strategically out of the Kargil”, he said. Nizami also criticised Nawaz Sharif for his poor handling of the issue, stating that he dashed to Washington DC without institutional consultation.

He viewed that military launched the Kargil operation after Indian PM Vajpayee visited Lahore and Musharraf refused to salute him.

Arif Nizami said that Mian Nawaz Sharif was right in his decision of sacking General Musharraf but he underestimated the military’s resolve to hit back after his successful attempt of sacking General Karamat.

Suhail Warriach lauded Nasim Zehra for writing a truthful account of the events which led to the Kargil war. He also praised the author the way she had connected the Kargil war with the subsequent military coup.

“The whole issue is all about who should be taking the key decisions-the civilians or the military men.”, he stated. Suhail also believed that Kargil was staged to make the coup later on.

Talking about the book, Professor Ayesha Jallal said that first part of the book dealt with the unintended consequences of the Kargil war while the second one was about the flawed decision making process in Pakistan.

The book also answers the question why the Pakistan leaders don’t learn lessons from the past mistakes, she said.