KARACHI - The K-Electric Tuesday conducted a anti-power theft drive in Babar Market, Landhi to curb power theft.

Around 10 illegal commercial connections confiscated over 240 meters of cable in Babar Market.

It is pertinent to note that the drive was conducted with the support of market association members.

Some consumers were also facilitated with rebate and settlements in their bills on the spot to avoid disconnections.

Prior to anti-theft drive, the KE also upgraded power infrastructure by converting 18 PMTs on ABC (Arial Bundled Cabling) System. Infrastructure up-gradation coupled with anti-theft drives help in enabling reliability of power supply in the market.

Babar Market Association Finance Secretary Muhammad Ameen said: “Consistent power supply during business hours has boosted commercial activities in our area. We will continue to cooperate with the K-Electric to eliminate the menace of electricity theft.”

The KE’s consistent efforts towards curbing power theft along with other initiatives have enabled the power utility to reduce its Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses by around 14 percent since 2009.

According to KE spokesperson, “Power theft is the leading cause of faults in the system and a source of inconvenience for the community at large. The power utility remains fully committed to eradicate power theft and appreciated the support of the community to help curb the menace of electricity theft.”