KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar Tuesday said that the Rabies Control Programme was aimed at providing safeguard to citizens against dog biting and spread of rabies virus among local population.

The pilot project initiated in Ibrahim Haidery union councils will soon be extended to other areas of Karachi. Strategies devised by the World Health Organization and World Organization for Animal Health were adopted in the RFK programme which involved anti rabies vaccination in dogs and animal birth control programme.

Presiding over a meeting to review the current progress and decide on future plans, the mayor said that the district municipal administration and union council chairmen will be taken on board in this connection so that basic infrastructure for this programme could be made available in all districts of Karachi.

During a briefing to the mayor, Dr Nasim Salahuddin said so far 2,145 dogs have been vaccinated in three union councils of Ibrahim Haidery whereas about 400 dogs were operated under ABC programme.

The local population was also taken into confidence before starting work in their area and community engagement sessions were conducted.

She said that rabies control could be made sure if in any area 70 percent dogs were vaccinated. The dog catching and vaccination team has been trained by the expert from World Health Organization and about 50 thousand kits were provided by the WHO for this purpose.

The mayor reviewing the overall project and its implementation in Karachi said: “We need to focus more on suburban areas and kutchi abadies besides continuing work in main city.”

He said that the World Health Organization has set the 2030 target for elimination of rabies in the world and we will provide all possible cooperation to the WHO and other concerned organisations in this connection.

He said that daily hundred to 150 cases of dog biting were ported in the city and 15 to 20 thousand cases of dog biting were reported annually. The victim can be expired if no immediate medical aid is provided to him. Industrial areas in Karachi are more suffered due to this situation. He said that new technology was being used to control the rabies and for this purpose dogs will be given anti rabies vaccine and operated under ABC programme.

The meeting was attended by the Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Medical Committee Chairperson Naheed Fatima, Financial Advisor Dr Asghar Sheikh, Director Medical Services Dr Beerbal, Director Coordination Masood Alam, Head of Rabies Free Karachi Programme at Indus Hospital Dr Nasim Salahuddin, Program Manager Rabia Mansoor Khan, Team Leader Aftab Gohar, Research Associate Abdullah Qureshi and other officers.