Karachi-ZASHKO Entertainment announced that its debut film Na Band Na Baraati, which was slated to be released on July 6, 2018, will now hit cinemas nationwide on Eidul Fitr.

This decision was made in an effort to support the initiative taken by the federal government to strengthen the local film industry by putting a limited restriction on the screening of all Indian films during the period of Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha. Talking about this decision Zain Farooqi, the producer of NBNB said, “In view of the recent order of the federal government, Zashko Entertainment has decided to release Na Band Na Baraati on Eidul Fitr 2018, in support of the decision. Since Indian movies will now be releasing around the date of our earlier release plan, it also makes more sense to take advantage of the government’s decision and release NBNB this Eid keeping in mind its genre and to make the most of the government’s decision.” Na Band Na Baraati is a family comedy movie directed by Mahmood Akhtar and produced by Zain Farooqi under the banner of ZASHKO Entertainment. Story of the movie is penned by Harish Kumar Patel and comprises a promising cast including some of the bigwigs of Pakistan’s entertainment industry Mikaal Zulfiqar, Qavi Khan, Atiqa Odho, Azra Mohyeddin, Shayan Khan, Nayab Khan, Mahmood Akhtar, Komal Farooqi, Ali Kazmi and others.