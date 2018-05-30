Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Various political groups of Jammu & Kashmir state resolved to step up the struggle for the early settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people.

They called for immediate reunification of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as well as the formation of their constitutional assemblies. They pledged to secure and safeguard the rights of the people of the Jammu Kashmir state.

The extraordinary joint meeting of the top leaders of the Kashmiri nationalist parties was hosted by Jammu Kashmir Peoples National Party, The meeting discussed and debated in length the current affairs in the backdrop of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Besides, the chief host of the meeting – Zulfiqar Ahmed Raja Advocate, Chairman Jammu Kashmir Peoples National Party, the meeting was attended. and addressed by the UK-based elderly Kashmiri nationalist Jabar Butt, Jammu Kashmir Plebiscite Front leader Azeem Dutt Advocate, J&K Workers Party leader Rizwan Karamat, J&K Freedom Movement leader Shafique Kiyani, NAP’s leader Aslam Watnoof, Ghalib Bostan Advocate, Ehtishamul Haq Advocate, Khawer Shareef Advocate, Hafiz Muhammad Arif, Asif Kashmir, Muhammad Bashir Qadri and others.

The joint moot unanimously decided to gear up the struggle through infusing complete mental cohesion, mutual harmony and unity for making the Kashmir freedom struggle complete success besides for ensuring to get addressed the local and regional issues of public interest in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The meeting unanimously adopted a strategy to step up the struggle for the complete independence of the Jammu Kashmir state, the statement said.

According to the statement, the Kashmiri nationalists moot unanimously passed various resolutions with pledge to move ahead to achieve the above mentioned tasks including for making the Kashmir freedom struggle complete success through the collective efforts.

Through a resolution, the nationalist political groups called for immediate reunification of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and formation of legislative assembly of both historic and geographical parts of the State.

Through the unanimously passed resolutions, the meeting called for early demilitarisation of the entire state including the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir to pave the way for the settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of the state.

The meeting reiterated complete solidarity with the valiant population of Gilgit Baltistan in their reported ongoing struggle for achievement of their due rights.

Lambasting Act 1974, the interim constitution of AJK, the meeting termed it a long document of slavery and demanded its complete abolition. Describing Azad Jammu Kashmir Council an unwarranted and uncalled for forum imposed upon the people of Jammu Kashmir in form of East India Company, the nationalists moot called for immediate dissolution of the AJK Council to provide the AJK people with a sigh of relief.

Seeking early solution to the local heated issues, the meeting, through separate resolutions, called for early exemption of Azad Jammu Kashmir from power loadshedding keeping in view the twice supreme sacrifices of the people of Mirpur for the construction and later raising of the Mangla dam on its soil.

The meeting also demanded immediate supply of 700 cusecs of water from Mangla dam for drinking and irrigation purposes for Mirpur district primarily for the revival of the incomplete Rs7 billion greater water supply and sewerage projects. The meeting also called for early ending of double and triple taxation system in Azad Jammu Kashmir.