ICCI to hold business conference in Istanbul next month

ISLAMABAD (INP): Sheikh Amir Waheed, president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, has informed the Turkish Ambassador that ICCI would organise a Business Opportunities Conference-BoC and Award Ceremony at Istanbul, Turkey, on June 27-28, 2018 which was aimed at further improving bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey. He was speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted by him at his residence. He said a delegation of about 400 persons of ICCI would attend the BoC and hold B2B meetings with Turkish counterparts to explore new areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries. Sheikh Amir Waheed said that ICCI would also hold award ceremony on June 28, 2018 at Istanbul to recognise the contribution of top performing businesses in exports, trade and other fields. He said high dignitaries and businessmen have been invited to the award ceremony so that they could see the potential of Pakistan’s private sector and explore business matchmakings with them.

He stressed that Turkish Embassy should fully cooperate with ICCI in successful holding of these events.

Petroleum products production up by 12.3pc in nine months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The production of petroleum products witnessed 12.31 percent increase during nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. According to latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the petroleum products that contributed in positive growth included motor spirits, output of which grew by 18.65 percent during the period under review. The production of high speed diesel grew by 13.56 percent, diesel oil by 28.10 percent while the output of furnace oil witnessed growth of 6.55 percent. Similarly, the production of Jute batching oil increased by 11.26 percent, Solvent Naphtha by 6.00 percent, while the production of LPG increased by 44.93 percent. The petroleum products that witnessed negative growth in production included jet fuel, output of which decreased by 0.31 percent, kerosene oil 12.26 percent, while the production of lubricating oil declined by 14.91 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of petroleum products increased by 30.11 percent during the month of March 2018 against the production of same month of last year.

Supply of all essential items ensured at most of Utility Stores outlets

LAHORE (APP): The supply of all essential commodities has been ensured in most of Utility Stores outlets in the provincial capital, under the Ramazan Relief Package 2018. Utility Stores Lahore Zonal Manager Mohsin Ikram Goraya told APP on Tuesday that the government was spending Rs 1.73 billion to give subsidy on 1,000 daily-use and food items in all Utility Stores across the country. He said that in the provincial capital, there are about 120 outlets of Utility Stores where consumers were availing subsidy on 19 essential items. He said that different essential items available in Utility Stores at low rates include flour, ghee, cooking oil, sugar, pulses, dates, Super Basmati rice, Sella Rice, Kainat and other items. To a question, he said that all essential items of Ramazan Relief Package had been provided to most of Utility Stores and there was no shortage of any items. He said that Utility Stores Corporation is committed to fulfilling its promise of providing essential commodities to public at cheaper and subsidised rates.

Punjab govt to hold Mango Production Competition 2018-19

LAHORE (APP): The Punjab government will hold Mango Production Competition 2018-19 with an objective to boost per acre yield of the fruit. A spokesman for the department said on Tuesday that growers from Multan, Khanewal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Bahawalnagar and Jhang districts would be eligible to take part in the competition. Farmers possessing more than three acres of land could give applications for the contest and the last date for submitting applications is June 11. Winners of the competition would get prizes in the form of agricultural machinery worth millions of rupees by the Punjab government. Meanwhile, the Punjab Agriculture Department will hold a two-day Agri Expo 2018 at Expo Centre here from June 23. According to a spokesman for the department, the expo would be an ultimate opportunity for growers, processors and exporters to develop national as well as international linkages.

The department would promote Pakistan as a land of investment and opportunities for growth of agricultural trade in domestic and international markets through the exhibition, he added.