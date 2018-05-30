Share:

Islamabad - The National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division’s Board of Governors (BoG) on Tuesday approved formation of an Executive Committee to run the affairs of the Endowment Fund worth Rs 500 million created for the promotion of literary activities in the country and to provide financial assistance to deserving literary persons. The meeting of `13-members BoG for Endowment Fund’ held at National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division was presided over by Advisor to Prime Minister on NH&LH, Irfan Siddiqui.

The Executive Committee included four members of BoG including renowned media expert, Hameed Haroon, former Federal Secretary, Cabinet Division, Ejaz Raheem, Head of Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations, Dr Muhammad Ashraf Khan and renowned Fiction writer Musharraf Farooqui. While Joint Secretary and Deputy Secretary of NH&LH Division and Financial Advisor from Ministry of Finance will also be included in the committee.

The first meeting of Executive Committee will be held on June 4 to finalize the bi-laws and future plans for promotion of literary activities in the country, the BoG revealed. The BoG meeting also constituted an investment committee which would be headed by Federal Secretary for NH&LH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan.

The members of the committee include Ejaz Raheem, Joint Secretary of the division and Financial Advisor of Ministry of Finance.

This committee will supervise investment and profit matters regarding Endowment Fund and present its recommendations to the board. The BoG members hailed the contributions made by Irfan Siddiqui including establishment of an Endowment Fund for promotion of literary activities and helping needy writers and reactivating literary institutions.

The board unanimously requested Irfan Siddiqui to participate in the next three meetings of BoG as the members consider it appropriate to seek guidance from the Advisor who conceived and implemented this idea.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui congratulated the newly elected members of BoG and appreciated the spirit of the members for taking keen interest in achieving desired goals and objectives of the fund.

He said the Endowment Fund would be a source of promotion of literary activities in the country and instrumental in helping the needy writers across the country.