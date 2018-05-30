Pakistan, India to restore 2003 ceasefire

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior Pakistani and Indian military officials have agreed to ensure ceasefire along the borders in line with 2003 ceasefire agreement.

The understanding was reached between the two director generals of military operations who made a “special” hotline contact on Tuesday to review the prevailing situation along the Line of Control in Kashmir and the Working Boundary.

“Both DGMOs (director generals of military operations) reviewed the prevailing situation along the LoC and the Working Boundary and mutually agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders,” a statement from Pakistan army’s media wing said.

The two officials, the ISPR statement added, agreed to “fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit forthwith and to ensure that henceforth the ceasefire will not be violated by both sides.”

The two sides also agreed that in case of any issue, restraint would be exercised and the matter would be resolved through utilisation of existing mechanisms of hotline contacts and border flag meetings at local commander’s level.

Tensions between the two nuclear neighbours have failed to ease in recent months. Over 150 civilians and troops from both sides have been killed in border clashes.

According to the Indian army, the two commanders reviewed the prevailing situation during a conversation over the hotline at 6 PM. The special hotline contact was initiated by the Pakistani DGMO.

Following the conversation between Indian DGMO Lt Gen Anil Chauhan and Pakistan’s Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the two armies issued identical statements saying both sides agreed to fully implement the 15-year-old ceasefire understanding.

The latest round of discussion came a month after similar discussions were held between the two countries. The unscheduled DGMO-level talks were held on April 27, on a request by Pakistan, wherein the Pakistani DGMO accused Indian security forces of resorting to unprovoked firing along LoC, the Indian Army had said in a statement.

Quoting Indian Ministry of Defence sources, Indian media reported that the idea to restore the 2003 agreement along the border had been in the works for some time. “Ceasefire had already been dead. There was no ceasefire along the LoC for quite some time now. So there were some talks to ease pressure on civilians, on either side of the border, and stop the constant shelling,” said a top retired army officer, who was privy to the consultation on the issue.

Last couple of years have seen an unprecedented spike in the number of ceasefire violations which had made the current situation untenable. In 2010, the official number of ceasefire violations by India were 70 and those by Pakistan were 113.

Pakistan, India to restore 2003 ceasefire