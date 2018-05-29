Share:

LAHORE-Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya exhibited unmatched quality golfing skills and defied scorching heat to win the ladies title of the 37th Punjab Open Golf Championship here at Defence Raya Club on Tuesday.

Parkha showcased excellent golfing skills, shot making and accuracy which helped her to claim a two rounds aggregate score of (72+72) 144, level par. Over the past three decades, this kind of performance has not been forthcoming from the golfing efforts of a lady. Her awesome performance brings glee and gladness for all the stakeholders in golf which includes Pakistan Golf Federation and Punjab Golf, the Defence Raya Golf Club and even the sponsors. Hopefully she can be trained and groomed further to perform at the international level.

During the course of this championship, another notable one is the petite Humna Amjad of Kamra Golf Club. This teenager had rounds of 86 on the first day and then a very impressive 74 on the second day giving her a total aggregate of 159, and this effort fetched her runner-up position. Third gross position went to Ghazala Yasmin and her score also was 159 but she had to concede the runners-up slot to Humna, as she had a better score in the second round.

As for the men’s events, M Shabbir of Islamabad Golf Club and an equally capable Matloob Ahmed of Garrison Golf Club and slightly less established one, Ashafaq Ahmed of Airmen Golf Club were able to sparkle and appear much above the over 97 other fierce contesting ones. For Shabbir, the overwhelming round of six under par 66 was usual stuff, but for Matloob the score of 69 was less and same to Ashfaq’s. M Munir (Islamabad) and Anser Mehmood (Mangla) bracketed at a score of gross 70, two under par. The hole-in-one car offered by Honda still remains unclaimed.

PGF NAMES TWO MEMBER

WOMEN GOLF TEAM

Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Tuesday named a two-member women team to take part in the World Junior Golf Championship to be held at Damai Indah Golf Course, Jakarta, Indonesia from June 5 to 8. “The team comprises Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya Golf Club and Humna Amjad of Kamra Golf Club and both of teenagers are skillful golfers,” said PGF spokesman.