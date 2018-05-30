Share:

GUJRANWALA - There is no decrease in prices of daily-use items despite the lapse of one third of holy month of Ramazan.

The profiteers and hoarders have launched their Ramazan profit drive without any hesitation and fear. Besides fruits and vegetables, the prices of essential commodities like sugar, flour, ghee and pulses have also shot up with the beginning of Ramazan. On the other hand, sale of substandard food items continues unchecked in different Ramazan Bazaars set up under the supervision of government departments. In open markets, the prices of pulses have been increased by Rs5-10 per kg. Similarly, the prices of other kitchen items are on the rise. The rates of spices are also on the run. Mutton is available in the market at Rs900 per kg against the official rate of Rs650 per kg. Similarly, beef is being sold at Rs500 per kg against the official price of Rs350 per kg. Milk is available at Rs100 per litre against Rs70. Other items such as sugar, wheat flour and lentils are being sold at high rates. Officials of district administration, Municipal Corporation and Food Department are doing nothing to provide relief to the citizens in the holy month of Ramazan.

Though all the government departments have their own staff to take action against shopkeepers involved in hoarding and profiteering, they have turned a blind eye to the issue. Citizens of Gujranwala demanded the high-ups take notice of the situation and deal the hoarders and profiteers with sternly.

MAN THRASHED: A youth was caught and thrashed by citizens for allegedly trying to kidnap a minor girl at Dhulley here the other day.

According to police, Mlaika, 9, stood in the street outside her house when accused Khalil tried to lure her to a nearby mosque. The girl started hurling shouts which alerted the passersby. They gathered there and held the accused. They also thrashed him and handed him over to Dhulley police. Investigation was underway.

Woman pours hot water on husband: A woman threw hot water at her husband for preventing her from going out from house without his permission here the other day.

Qari Ramzan had allegedly asked his wife not to go out from house without his permission. The couple argued over the issue. The woman threw hot water on husband. Resultantly, he sustained burns and was rushed to DHQ Hospital, Gujranwala.

INJURED: Three persons including a minor girl were injured in different incidents on Tuesday. According to police and rescue sources, Amara, 3, was playing in the house when she accidentally fell in a hot water tub. She sustained critical burns and was rushed to DHQ Hospital from where she was referred to Lahore due to her critical condition.

The second incident occurred in a factory at Maraliwala where a labourer, Hassan, 25, received critical burns after hot oil fell on his body. He was rushed to hospital where staff referred him to a Lahore hospital. In Miansansi, four-year-old Samar sustained injuries after falling from a roof. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital.