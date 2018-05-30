Share:

SIALKOT - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will sweep the 2018 general election by knocking out the PML-N, said PTI central Leader Brig (retd) Aslam Ghuman.

During an address to the party workers at Sambrial, he termed five-year tenure of the PML-N a complete failure, saying the government remained failed to provide any relief to the people in any sphere of life.

Brig (retd) Aslam Ghuman added that the entire nation stood behind the supreme judiciary of Pakistan for its verdicts against the corruption of the incumbent rulers. He said that the corruption was the biggest problem of Pakistan and the PTI would uproot corruption from the country after coming into power.

VISIT: Punjab Social Welfare Secretary Nabeel Javaid visited the official wheat procurement centres in Narowal district on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Narowal Ali Anaan Qamar, District Food Controller (DFC) Narowal Sidra Meraj, Deputy Director Social Welfare Rana Hashim Khan and other officials accompanied him.

DFC Narowal told the visiting provincial secretary that the Punjab government had increased official wheat procurement target from 410,000 bags of wheat to 670,584 bags for Narowal district, out of which the Food Department had yet purchased 593,157 bags of wheat at all the five official wheat procurement centres established in Narowal district to facilitate the local wheat growers and farmers at local level.

Social Welfare Secretary Nabeel Javaid checked in details the relevant official record and expressed satisfaction over arrangements made at the wheat procurement centres.

A student was caught red-handed cheating in intermediate exams at examination centre Govt Boys Degree College, Daska on Monday. The accused was identified as Aftab Rahil. Daska City police registered a case with no arrest.