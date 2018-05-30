Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Tuesday’s National Assembly session sought Pakistan’s clear-cut foreign policy on Iran saying that most countries including India had indicated to follow United Nations sanctions instead of US sanctions against Tehran.

The Pakistani government should share its stance on this important matter. “Is Pakistan going to follow the UN sanctions as most countries including India are following or we are going to accept US sanctions against Iran,” said PTI’s Shireen Mazari on a point of order. “We (Pakistan) are going to accept US sanctions against Iran, which have no basis in the international law,” she raised the questioned but received no response from treasury benches.

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, at a press conference, had recently said that India will keep trading with Iran despite the threat of fallout from US sanctions against the two countries.

Mazari further said that all should recognize the UN peacekeeping day today (May 29). “We (PTI) want to commend UN peacekeepers,” said the PTI member. The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is a day to remember those who served in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

The 14th National Assembly on its last private member day (Tuesday) could only dispose of two agenda items out of total 105 items including bills, motions and call-attention notices. The chair mostly ran the proceedings on point of orders.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, responding to a call-attention regarding the loss of lives at Faizabad sit-in, said that 27 cases were registered in the incident and the cases were being heard by courts. “There was no firing from the house of former interior minister (Chaudhry Nisar),” he said mentioning that there were important installations near Faizabad, where the protesters staged a sit-in.

About the controversial election bill, 2017, he said, “this was not only the government’s bill as all parties were also equally involved.” The reason of the sit-in was against a bill passed from the House,” he said mentioning that only one political party was blamed for the controversial amendment.

Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, responding to a call-attention notice non-payment of honorarium equivalent to three basic pays (as announced), said the federal cabinet will consider the matter regarding non-payment of honorarium equivalent to three basic pays for the financial year 2017-18 to all employees of the federal government. He said the cabinet could either approve or reject the proposal.

The house, in the middle of the proceedings, passed a resolution demanding that 15 Ramazan be observed as a national day of orphans. It pointed out that there were 4.2 million orphan children in Pakistan and there was a need to create awareness about their rights.

The resolution said that concrete steps should also be taken for the proper upbringing of orphans and provision of better health and education facilities to them.

The house also passed a resolution, moved by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, congratulating the speaker and the parliamentarians for establishing the parliamentary task force on sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The resolution also pointed out that Pakistan’s parliament was the first one which established the SDGs secretariat to oversee the implementation of the development goals. The resolution also recommended the parliamentary task force on SDGs be made a permanent part of future parliaments.

Earlier, responding to a point raised by MNA Asiya Nasir about the rights of minorities, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that minorities were equal citizens of Pakistan. Other members on the occasion also denounced attacks on minority groups. MQM’s lawmaker Sheikh Salahuddin, on a point of order, expressed concerns for not conducting five percent audit blocks of 6th population census.

PTI’s Sajida Begum, after failing to speak on any issue, pointed out the lack of quorum, which led to the suspension of the proceedings. The chair, after 10 minutes, adjourned the proceedings due to lack of the required strength.