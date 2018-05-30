Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has sought termination of Ali Jehangir Siddiqui as ambassador-designate to the United States and Asima Hamid as Advocate General Punjab respectively.

In a separate letter written to designate caretaker Prime Minister, Justice (Retd) Nasirul Mulk, Central Secretary Information and Spokesman PTI Fawad Chaudhary said the appointment of Ali Jehangir Siddiqui as ambassador-designate to the US has been a controversial decision which has sent waves of concern amongst the nation. “Appointment of a person with no knowledge of diplomacy, foreign affairs and international affairs at the most important diplomatic station is an attempt to compromise the national interest,” said the letter addressed to the designated caretaker Prime Minister and added business association of the nominated ambassador with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi played a vital role in his selection.

The spokesman further said that Siddiqui has not been designated to safeguard interests of the country but to fulfill personal agenda of the ruling party/family. He said the designated ambassador is also allegedly involved in mega corruption and his case was under investigation at the NAB. He requested the designate PM to take notice of the development and declare the appointment as null and void so that the responsibility could be assigned to some reasonable, experienced, and brilliant ambassador.

Similarly through a letter, the spokesman urged the Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan and designate Chief Minister Punjab Nasir Mahmood Khosa to take notice of the appointment of Asima Hamid as Advocate General Punjab who, he said, has been appointed just a few days before the expiry of constitutional tenure of the chief minister Punjab.

“As you know that the provincial assemblies are going to be dissolved after completing five years term and campaign for general election 2018 is about to start, such a decision at this stage is not only weaker on moral grounds but it may lead to administrative complications in the future which needs to be dismissed before time,” read the letter.

The spokesman expressed his apprehensions that the appointment of Asima as AG Punjab was aimed at defending the future CM Punjab as a person. He said that the nominee has been rewarded for her association with Sharif family and added the appointment has been made to pave the way for supporting the PML-N candidates covertly and overtly in the upcoming general elections.

The PTI Spokesman urged both the offices to take notice of the same and declare appointment of Asima Hamid as null and void immediately so that the next government could make a decision in this regard.