Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Tuesday approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs37210.719 million.

These schemes were approved in the 69th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18, presided over by Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned, assistant chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes are: Revamping of 24 DHQs Hospitals in Punjab at the cost of Rs 13,342.00 million, prevention and control of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, cancers (revised) at the cost of Rs 2379.770 million, Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn & Child Health (IRMNCH) Nutrition Program (July, 2016 to June, 2019) (revised) at the cost of Rs 9882.56 million, development of master plan for the Bahawalpur City (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 35.600 million, dualization of Khanewal Lodhran Road, district Khanewal (revised) at the cost of Rs 8771.571 million, capacity building of P&D Department for improved policy planning and monitoring development process in Punjab (Phase-II), Lahore (revised) at the cost of Rs 600.000 million and construction of building of Government College Women University Sialkot on acquired piece of land at Sialkot (revised) at the cost of Rs 2199.218 million.