Share:

KARACHI - Father of Naqeebullah moved to the Sindh High Court challenging detention of Malir SSP Rao Anwar in Multan Lines in the Malir Cantonment which had been declared a sub-jail.

Former Malir SSP Rao was the prime suspect in a fake encounter and killed Naqeebullah three others.

Khan Muhammad stated in his petition that the Multan Lines was declared a sub-jail by the government without seeking an order from the court. He pleaded Rao should be treated as ordinary accused and should be sent to jail.

The suspended SSP and his 11 detained subordinates with around 15 absconding officers are accused of abducting Naqeebullah, with three other detainees by dubbing them militants in a staged encounter in Malir on Jan 13.

In his plea, Naqeebullah’s father submitted that Rao Anwar was shifted to his house from jail illegally. The accused spent just few days hardly in jail, later, was shifted to his own house on verbal order of the provincial administration.

He added that the prosecution was not able to produce an official notification in the court about declaring the place of detention of suspended SSP Rao Anwar as sub jail, who reportedly faced threats to his life.

While, talking to the media after filing the petition, Khan Muhammad said that he will continue his struggle for justice. He said that the judiciary is the only hope of the poor people, therefore he knocked the door of the judiciary.

He again accusing Rao Anwar for killing of son and said that the former SSP had killed many people in fake encounters.

Earlier, the South Waziristan’s based, Khan Muhammad had filed a complained with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking financial accountability of SSP Rao Anwar, wherein he stated that Anwar was involved in acquiring assets beyond his means and remained involved in the offence of money laundering as his travel record reveals that he made 74 trips to Dubai since 2012 during which he served as SSP Malir.

Khan added that how can a person with a salary of Rs113,772 can afford so many international trips.

Furthermore, it was also mentioned in an application that the suspended the SSP was involved in extorting protection money and running a number of rackets, including land grabbing, sand and gravel lifting for construction business, smuggling Iranian petrol, vice dens, narcotics and illegal water hydrants and requires a serious investigation.