Share:

Rawalpindi - A court of law on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 fine for raping a 13-year-old girl on gunpoint in 2015.

The court also sent a female doctor of private clinic behind the bars for 3 years for carrying out the abortion of the rape victim against a hefty bribe paid by the rapist. ASJ Taxila Malik Ahmed Arshad Mehmood Jasra has convicted and awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to Muhammad Ashfaq, the resident of Bahter and local leader of PML-N.

However, two other accused Amir and Asif, the brothers of rape convict Ashfaq, have been acquitted due to lack of evidences against them. Nasir Bilal Advocate, the counsel presenting the rape victim HS, earlier, pleaded to the judge to award hardest punishments to the accused as they had ruined the life of an innocent young girl.

According to the complainant, Ashfaq, who is her husband’s cousin took her daughter HS in June 2015 to his house to give company to his daughter Zainab. Ashfaq‘s wife had separated from him.

She added that after taking the girl home, Ashfaq raped her thrice on gunpoint and impregnated her. The victim did not inform her mother about the incidence out of fear of her uncle.

However, after a passage of few months, she complained of stomach pain. Ashfaq then took her to a private clinic in Basti Wah, against the victim’s mother’s wish, and bribed Dr Talat to conduct an abortion on the girl.

Police lodged case and held accused. The accused were released on bail by a court of law.

Later on they were tried in ASJ Taxila Court. As many as 13 prosecution witnesses appeared before court and recorded their statements in HS rape case.