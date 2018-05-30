Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) high-ups have failed to include any mega project in the annual budget of fiscal 2018-19 for the provision of clean drinking water supply, construction of graveyard, improved sanitation and introduction of an efficient system for birth and death certificates despite collecting million of rupees in tax from civilians. The board approved the annual budget for fiscal 2018-19 worth Rs3 billion while a major chunk of the budget has been allocated to the expenditure of the RCB officials. A sum of Rs175 million has been allocated for water supply projects only.

The budget session chaired by Station Commander Brig Shahzad Tanveer was held on Tuesday. At the session, 12 elected members led by RCB Vice President Malik Munir and a number of nominated members from military and civilian bureaucracy were present.

Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB Sabtain Raza presented the budget and the board approved the budget without any objection. After this, the annual budget would be forwarded to Military lands and Cantonment Rawalpindi Region Director for final approval within a day or two.

While presenting the budget, Sabtain Raza claimed that no new tax had been levied and there would be no change in property tax and water tariff in the next fiscal year. He said that the uplift projects worth Rs175 million would be launched in 10 wards of the cantonment areas equally without any discrimination.

As per the details of the budget, the total outlay of the annual budget is Rs3 billion and this year, Rs175 million was set aside for the uplift schemes for water supply.

The civic body estimated the total receipts are expected to stand at Rs1.2 billion from property taxes and other fees while earning of the civic body from other sources was estimated at 1.8 billion.

A sum of Rs450 million has been allocated for salaries and allowances of the staff while Rs221 million for ongoing projects.

According to plan, the civic agency will generate Rs650 million from property tax on commercial and residential properties and Rs200 million from water fees.

Rs1.5 million will be earned from fines imposed on shops and commercialization including Rs70 million from hoarding charges, Rs283 million from development charges on transfer of properties and others.

RCB Spokesman/Secretary Qaisar Mehmood told media that it would spent Rs175 million in new projects for roads, streets and water supply lines while Rs221 allocated for ongoing projects.

“The major chunk of the development funds will spend on the water supply schemes as the area was facing water shortage for last many years especially in the summer season,” he said.

Meanwhile, there has been no allocation of funds for the education, health and other civic facilities. The elected members did not raise any civic issue especially regarding the absence of graveyard for the civilian population in the cantonment areas. No civilian grave is allowed in the Army graveyard near race Course Park. “The RCB had to allocate the funds for the establishment of new graveyard but the annual budget was silent,” said a senior official of RCB.

He said that the sanitation branch was limited to cleaning the areas in and around the army installations and the work in civilian populated area was ignored for the past two years. “The main reason is that the lifting the garbage and dump at proper landfill site is main issue but the RCB collecting the fee from the people and do nothing in this regard,” he said.