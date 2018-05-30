Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed the confidence that the media will play its due role in the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in the country, reported by Radio Pakistan.

She was speaking at the awards ceremony of All Pakistan Newspapers Society in Islamabad today on Wednesday.

She said democracy and journalism have a deep link.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML (N) government carried out such historic work in its five year tenure which was not done in the last sixty six years.

She said the journalists and columnists should also use their pen to highlight this performance. She was confident that the PML (N) will form the next government if the people cast their vote on the basis of performance.

She described the passage of Right to Information Act a big achievement of present government.

She said under this act, Information Commission will also be formed today on Wednesday. She said the act will facilitate the media persons to access any kind of information.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also emphasized the need for review of other media related laws so that the journalists can discharge their duties without any hurdle.