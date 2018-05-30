Share:

HAFIZABAD - Brisk preparations are afoot to hold forthcoming general elections in fair and transparent manner as well as in independent atmosphere, District and Sessions Judge/District Returning Officer Azizullah Kalloo said.

He said that according to the Constitution and direction of the Election Commission of Pakistan, all departments were bound to perform their responsibilities. He declared that zero tolerance would be shown against those personnel who show indifference, slackness and dishonesty. He further said that rule of law would be maintained at all costs and no lawlessness would be tolerated.

He said that all personnel would work as a team along with the Election Commission of Pakistan and ROs. Meanwhile, Additional District and Sessions Judge Abid Ali has been appointed as a RO NA-87, Senior Civil Judge Admn Aamir Shahzad has been appointed as RO PP-69, Senior Civil Judge Khurram Shahzad has been appointed RO PP-70 and Muhammad Wasim Anjum Civil Judge as RO PP-71.

While addressing the officers of district administration and police, the DRO said that an all-out effort should be made by all the departments to implement the Security Plan for holding the elections in a peaceful and transparent manner. He further said that after the approval of polling scheme by the ECP it would be notified accordingly.

Senior Civil Judge Admn Aamir Shahzad said that after the Bannu constituency, NA-87 is second biggest constituency in the country. He stressed a need for taking extraordinary steps to ensure the election in peaceful and transparent manner.