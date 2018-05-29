Share:

Critical thinking is a significant construct in the area of meaningful learning. Meaningful learning is very important from the student point of view. Rote learning isn’t the most effective way for a deeper understanding the concept of any subject. Rote learning is an outdated method based on memorization that many students and teachers are still practicing. On the other hand meaningful learning enables an individual to think critically, analyzing the situation and act accordingly. It encourage an individual towards active learning, conceptual understanding and make them rational. Critical Thinkers see knowledge as useful and applicable to daily life and understand content on a deeper, more lasting level.

Our educational system is based on rote learning , as the student which are best in memorization get more marks and grade from the critical thinkers. Those few individual who don’t prefer rote learning , failed due to our educational system. Although student preferred critical thinking but they are constrained to work on rote technique.

In the west, they moved towards the modern methods of study. Critical Thinkers see knowledge as useful and applicable to daily life and understand content on a deeper, more lasting level. The current education system is in need of urgent change, especially at the junior college level.

Here, great emphasis is placed on memorizing large amounts of information in a short two-year period. This places too many expectations on each student, which causes stress and drains the joy out of learning. Experts emphasize the importance of deep understanding over the recalling of facts. Students who learn with meaningful learning are able to problem solve better than those who learn by rote.

RIMSHA REHMAN,

Islamabad, May 4.