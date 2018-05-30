Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar, the son-in-law of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday recorded his statement before the accountability court in the Avenfield reference, saying he was gratuitously dragged into the Panama Papers case “despite no specific orders were issued by the Supreme Court to implicate him”.

At the same time, he also expressed his serious reservations over the formation of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that probed the Panama Papers case against the Sharif family.

He was recording his statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in a case related to London properties, which is one of three references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family. He had been named in the reference along with Nawaz Sharif, wife Maryam Nawaz and his brothers-in-law, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.

He objected to the induction of two military officers, Brig (r) Numan Saeed from the Inter-Services Intelligence and Brig Kamran Khursheed from the Military Intelligence. Terming it inappropriate, he also expressed his concerns over rest of the JIT members, repeating the stance of Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

“I and my wife were not one of the respondents who were directed to associate themselves with the investigation by the JIT in the order of Supreme Court,” he said alleging that the JIT team implicated him and his wife unnecessarily in the case.

He told the court that he was treated like a ‘prisoner of war’ by the JIT.

During his testimony, Capt (r) Safdar avoided to directly answer several questions asked by the court, claiming that they were not related to him.

He also distanced himself from the Gulf Steel Mills , its sales and subsequent investment of the sale proceeds with the Qatari royal family and stated that he was not directly involved in these transactions and agreements.

Responding to a question, he stated that it was a known fact that late Mian Muhammad Sharif had been looking after the whole family and providing for their expenses even on a per month basis.

When accountability judge Mohammad Bashir inquired if he was present at the time of a speech delivered by Sharif in the National Assembly last year following the release of the Panama Papers, his counsel Amjad Pervaiz said that his presence was not mandatory.

Capt (r) Safdar said that he could not remember the contents of each and every speech delivered in the NA. "I can hardly recollect my own speeches," he told the court.

Earlier, when former premier and his daughter left the courtroom, Safdar alone recorded his testimony and no one from the party ranks remained left in the court to show solidarity with him. “I cannot make it possible to stand a few people behind you,” NAB’s Deputy Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi passed sarcastic remarks about the episode, adding “How unfortunate, that you are standing alone here”.

Capt Safdar’s counsel Amjad Pervez intervened and restrained his client from unnecessary wrangling with the prosecution team.

Earlier, former prime minister Sharif once again stressed the need for constituting a ‘national inquiry commission’ comprising officials and individuals of judiciary, establishment, parliament and civil society to keep everyone in check and hold accountable.

Informally talking to journalists inside the accountability court, he commented on a recently published co-authored book of Gen (r) Asad Durrani, saying, “General Durrani has touched sensitive issues and a similar narrative had also been taken by Pervez Musharraf and Shahid Aziz in the past but no action was taken against them”. He said that “in this scenario holding an individual accountable for all misdeeds is not fair, the inquiry should be held against the entire network across the board to end all this mess once and for all”. He said that holding an individual accountable will be a futile exercise, a mechanism should be devised to hold an inquiry against the entire apparatus and network.

He said an individual could not be held responsible for all the wrongdoings. He said that Gen (r) Durrani penned a controversial book, while Gen Musharraf and Shahid Aziz also fanned such controversies in the past. “But now is the time that all these matters should be dug out once and for all and with consultation of all the stakeholders, the national inquiry commission should be formed to take all this mess to the logical conclusion,” Sharif said adding that “we cannot sacrifice our people, we have to rescue our homeland for the future”.

The deposed premier also lauded the selection of Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk as the caretaker prime minister. He said that Nasirul Mulk was a matchless personality and being the chief justice, his services were very appreciating. “He is a respectable and honoured person and no one could raise finger at him and he was being held as respectful and honoured by everyone,” he said.

Talking about the Punjab caretaker chief minister, Sharif said that Shehbaz Sharif had held consultation with him on the proposed names for the caretaker chief minister. He said that “politicians are not as biased to drop the name of Nasir Khosa from the proposed list of the caretaker chief minister of Punjab for being the brother of Justice Asif Khosa.