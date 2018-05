Share:

SIALKOT:- Two persons died due to scorching heat amidst prolonged loadshedding in Sialkot

district on Tuesday. Allah Rakha (68) in Pasrur and an unknown addict in Sambrial could survive in the simmering hot weather. The people experienced the hot day amid hours long power outages in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur. All the city roads , bazaars and markets presented a deserted look as Sialkot sizzled at 43 degree celsius. Public transport also remained thin on main roads. –Staff Reporter