LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday spent three hours with army officers and soldiers in the Miranshah area in North Waziristan near the Pak-Afghan border.

The chief minister, on his arrival at the 7th Division Headquarters, Miranshah, was welcomed by General Officer Commanding Maj-Gen Azhar Abbasi who briefed him about the successes of the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism. He said that more than 4,500 officers and soldiers of 11th Corps sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism and more than 16,000 officers and soldiers were injured. He disclosed that 521 major operations were carried out against terrorists and their facilitators and as a result of these strenuous efforts terrorists were flushed out of North Waziristan.

Shehbaz paid rich tributes to the great sacrifices of officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism and said that there was no other example of such great sacrifices in the history of the world. He said he salutes officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army. Shehbaz said that purpose of his visit was to express solidarity with the brave sons of the soil. He laid wreaths at the monument of martyrs and offered Fateha for the departed souls.