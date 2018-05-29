Share:

Love trumps Grand Slam title for Cilic

PARIS - Marin Cilic may have won the 2014 US Open but the giant Croatian said Tuesday that winning a Grand Slam pales into significance when compared to his recent wedding day. The affable 29-year-old married longtime girlfriend Kristina Milovic, an interior designer, in Dubrovnik four weeks ago and he insisted nothing can top that day. "We had a wonderful day with family and friends. Kristina and I have been together for a long time and to find someone like her is very special," said Cilic. "It's very different to being on a tennis court." Third seed Cilic was speaking after reaching the French Open second round on Tuesday with a 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) win over Australia's James Duckworth. Cilic, the Wimbledon and Australian Open runner-up, will face Polish qualifier Hubert Hurkacz next. AFP

Putin calls for no tolerance to doping

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin called Tuesday for sports officials to restore Moscow's place in international sport and implement a "culture of no tolerance" to doping ahead of a vote to elect a new head of Russia's Olympic Committee. "It is important to ensure the restoration of our position in the international sport movement, to actively participate in the work of international federations and to continue working on improving the effectiveness of anti-doping systems," Putin said in a statement published on the Kremlin's website Tuesday. He added that "it is necessary to give priority to the formation of an absolute no tolerance culture to this negative phenomenon at all stages of sports training". The Kremlin has consistently denied a WADA of state-sponsored doping.–AFP

Sterling defends assault rifle tattoo

LONDON - Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling has been forced to defend his new tattoo of an M16 assault rifle. Sterling posted a picture of himself training with his England team-mates at St George's Park, with a tattoo of an assault rifle on the winger's right calf clearly visible. Lucy Cope, who founded Mothers Against Guns after her son Damian was shot dead outside a club in central London in July 2012, said the ink was "totally unacceptable". She told the Sun: "We demand he has the tattoo lasered off or covered up with a different tattoo. If he refuses he should be dropped from the England team. He's supposed to be a role model but chooses to glamorise guns." But Sterling, who helped City win the Premier League title in April, alluded to the tattoo having a "deeper meaning".–AFP

Bahria Town Floodlit Cricket Tournament

LAHORE - The 4th Bahria Town Floodlit Cricket Tournament will start today (Wednesday) here at the Bahria Cricket Stadium, Bahria Town. The teams from all over Pakistan will participate in the event, which is being held under the aegis of Bahria Town sports wing. Executive Director Athar Associates Bahria Town Lahore Mian Usman will grace the opening ceremony as chief guest while Executive Director Bahria Town Lahore Brig (R) Khalil Ullah Butt will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distribute prizes among winners. The winning team will receive a cash prize of Rs 100,000 while the runners-up team will get a motorbike. The tournament organiser said that the event will be held under the set rules and hoped the participants will follow the rules to make the event a success.–Staff Reporter

German coaches rallies behind Karius

BERLIN - Germany's coaching staff sent a message of support to Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius after his costly errors in the Champions League final defeat, goalkeeping coach Andreas Koepke said Tuesday. "We have tried to help him pick himself him up and we wrote to him telling him to keep his head up," said Koepke, the former Germany international. Head coach Joachim Loew, team manager Oliver Bierhoff and Koepke, all currently in Italy for a World Cup training camp, sent Karius a text message following Saturday's final in Kiev. Koepke, a World Cup winner and European champion with Germany in the 1990s, slammed certain extremely critical remarks of the 24-year-old Karius. "It's very borderline and totally incomprehensible on the part of experts with whom I played myself," said Koepke.–AFP