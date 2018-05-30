Share:

STOCKHOLM - Did she have a problem with her grip? Swedish golfer Jenny Haglund, who turned pro in 2016, broke her first trophy won in the US in an airport accident, she told Swedish Radio on Tuesday. "I had the glass trophy in my hand luggage but I knocked it over accidentally at the security control at the airport," the 24-year-old said. "It wasn't a big fall, but it still broke. They said it was considered a weapon and confiscated it," she said. Swedish Radio published a photo of the splintered trophy, which Haglund won in mid-May in North Carolina at the Symetra Classic.