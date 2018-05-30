Share:

LAHORE - Police mistakenly shot dead a teenage boy while chasing suspected car riders in Badami Bagh on Tuesday morning, eyewitness said.

Police claimed they arrested five robbery suspects following the deadly shooting which took place outside the main mosque near Mughal Bus Stop on Bund Road at 10:30am.

Fourteen-year-old Saleem was filling a water bottle from a roadside cooler when a bullet pierced through his body. The teen factory worker was rushed to a hospital but died on the way. His body was later moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Eyewitnesses said four policemen of Dolphins Unit riding on two motorcycles were chasing a suspected car. The police opened fire on the car-riders when they did not stop the vehicle at a checkpoint.

“The policemen were firing on the car-riders but the bullet struck an innocent boy nearby,” said Ghulam Ali, a labourer who witnessed the fatal shooting.

A fruit and vegetable vendor said the driver later stopped the vehicle after it slightly hit a tractor-trolley. “The policemen searched the vehicle but could not recover anything from the car. No weapons, no drugs, (and) nothing else,” said Zulfikar who was selling vegetables in the area when the shooting unfolded.

Eyewitnesses also rejected the police claims of crossfire. “We saw policemen were firing on the fleeing car-riders. The men inside the car were unarmed. The police did not seize any weapon from their possession,” said Raja Imran, who works at a nearby shop.

The CCTV footage, collected by police from cameras installed on the nearby shops, shows Dolphins motorcycle-units chasing a car. One of the policemen, sitting on the backseat of the two-wheeler, could be seen firing on the moving car with a handgun from the rear side.

Another video-clip shows the deceased boy falling on the ground immediately after receiving a bullet. A few men, who were also filling water bottles from the cooler, look at the child in a shock as he falls on the ground.

Police officer Shamas Durrani claimed the police were chasing criminals when they were fleeing in the car. “We have arrested all the five men who were inside the car. They were wanted to police in several armed robbery cases. They were coming to Lahore from Sheikhupura to commit armed robberies,” the deputy superintendent of the police said.

Durrani also said the police were investigating the shooting incident thoroughly and everything will be cleared after the probe. The officer claimed that one of the car-riders was also injured in the incident. He was also arrested and sent to a hospital. His accomplices were shifted to an unknown police facility for further interrogation.

According to eyewitness, the policemen badly tortured the car-riders on the road before shifting them to the lock-up. A bystander said the police fired straight fire on one of the car-riders during the search.

Dozens of locals including relatives of the victim gathered on the spot and staged a protest demonstration against the police for mistakenly killing the boy. The protesters blocked the road and continued their protest for an hour.

More police reinforcements were sent to the site to control the situation. The police managed to clear the road for traffic after holding a series of negotiations with the protesters. The officers assured the victim family that the criminals involved in the shooting would be brought to justice.

Later, the police registered a murder case on the complaint of Ameer Ali, father of the victim. The father told the police that his 14-year-old son was working as a watchman at a local factory.

Ironically, the police registered the case against unidentified gunmen and tried to exonerate the policemen. According to the FIR, the boy died during the “crossfire” between the Dolphins Police and the car-riders.

A police source familiar with the development said the FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father but “according to the desire of the policemen.”

When contacted, Dolphins Police SP Nadeem Khokhar was unavailable for comments.

However, an investigator at the Badami Bagh police station said the autopsy report would help police establish the facts. He said they were investigating the killing and the culprits would be brought to justice soon.

In his press release, SSP Operations Muntazir Mehdi said an investigation into the shooting was underway. He claimed that the five men arrested after the shooting were involved in more than 100 cases of heinous crimes.

Police have recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister ian Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the deadly police shooting and ordered the capital city police officer to send back a detailed report of the incident within 24 hours. Further investigation was underway.