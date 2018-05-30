Share:

KHANEWAL - Three men burnt alive in a fire that had broken out in a general store in Main Bazaar of Kabirwala, engulfing two nearby shops here the other day.

According to locals, the fire was overcome after hectic struggle of four hours by Rescue 1122. They said that the flames of fire were too high to control due to stock of fireworks stored in the shops. The fire reduced three shops to ashes including the valuables worth millions of rupees. The store owner told The Nation that seven persons were working in the shop when the fire erupted. Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The rescue teams recovered three bodies from the wreckage of the shops and search for other five was underway. Three deceased included Iqbal, Ghulam Qadir Puno and one more person whose identity could not be ascertained. They were employees in the shop. A rescue fire fighter Aneel and other three were seriously injured in the incident.

Residents of the area appealed to the high-ups take notice of the incident and order action against those selling fireworks. They also flayed Khanewal police for their failure to control the sale of fireworks in the district.