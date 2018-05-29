Share:

Pakistan is all set to become the regional hub in tile manufacturing with various international certifications and production of world class ceramic products.

This good news has been given by the representative of Centro Ceramico-Italy, an international quality standards certification organization, Paolo Malavasi while speaking at a ceremony organized in honour of country’s leading architect Nayyer Ali Dada who had recently received civil award Hilal-e-Imtiaz from President Mamnoon Hussain in recognition of his meritorious contributions in the field of Architecture.

According to the reports, the Italian expert congratulated prominent architect and art promoter Nayyer Ali Dada on receiving one of the top civil awards in the country and said Nayyer Ali Dada is a big name and renowned figure from Pakistan among the architect community worldwide for his work especially regarding conservation of old buildings.

Paolo Malavasi also told the gathering that Centro Ceramico has recently certified porcelain tiles for meeting European/International Quality Standards and this can be a breakthrough for the country and helpful in exploring the foreign market for exports.

Nayyer Ali Dada said this can be a turning point for Pakistan’s exports and a good omen that our companies are achieving certification for manufacturing international quality tiles adhering to high standards which are at par in quality with that of top tile manufacturers from Italy and other European countries.

All this surely augurs well and tiles manufacturing , hitherto comparatively little known sector, can also give much needed boost to the country’s exports and the Italian expert’s appreciation is also quite appreciable and commendable.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA ZEESHAN,

Lahore, May 6.