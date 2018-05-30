Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sales of fertilisers, mainly urea, remained robust in April when farmers planted Kharif crops like cotton and rice and prepared for the second round of sugarcane crop. As per data released by the National Fertilizer Development Centre (NFDC), during April 2018, total fertiliser off-take showed a strong growth of 27 percent year-on-year to 558,000 tons primarily due to heavy urea off-take, reported Radio Pakistan. According to details, urea sales increased 50 percent to 375,000 tons in April 2018 compared to 250,000 tons in the same month of previous year.