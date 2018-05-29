Share:

The amount of unjust control that institutes have over the students and all the exploitation it leads to should be a cause of concern for the authorities. The video of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Secretary-General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur went viral on social media in which he can be seen scolding and threatening a group of young girls for seeking permission to go out for an iftar party. Such a behaviour at any institute showcases the disregard they have for the students and the respect given to the student body. Nothing can justify such a behaviour, even if students need to be reprimanded for a certain behaviour it needs to be done with respect.

The girls posted the video of Mr Gandapur scolding them online and that created an outrage because no institution encourages such a behaviour. However, instead of being apologetic about their way of dealing with these students, the administration expelled them and have shut down the hostel. This decision completely negated the fact that the students had paid the fee for the entire semester and the amount was not being reimbursed. This is a gross violation of the rights of the students who have enroled in the program and have to face the financial loss because the authorities continue to manipulate them.

This precedent being set by educational institutes only goes to promote the exploitation of the customers, especially when there is no system of accountability. The fact that the future of these students is in the hands of those who have no regard for the number of resources invested in their education goes to show how nonchalant they are and their only preference is the moral policing of the students. People are rightfully demanding an apology because such a behaviour is simply unacceptable and must be reprimanded.