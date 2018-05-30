Share:

PR LAHORE - Over 20,000 Wapda employees have been granted one month bonus pay on the eve of Eidul Fitr after negotiation undertaken by All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union CBA with Wapda authority.

The decision was taken after a meeting between by Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzamil Hussain and union representatives. The union representatives assured Wapda authority that the employees would continue to put their utmost efforts to raise productivity of the Wapda and to extend all support and assistance to get completed all development projects well in time.

The union was represented by Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary of the union along with Haji Humayun (Tarbela), Malik Ashraf (Tarbela), Said Sharaf (Warsak), Mushtaq Ahmed (Ghazi Barotha), Abdul Latif Nizamani president of the union while the Authority was represented by Muhammad Ikram Khan Member Finance Wapda, Muhammad Anwar Khan General Manager Finance and Shoaib Taqi General Manager HR Wapda and other officials.