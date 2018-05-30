Share:

SADIQABAD - A man threw acid in her sister-in-law's face over suspicion that she had cast a spell on him in Sadiqabad City police precincts.

Khalida Parveen, resident of Tibba Zahir Peer, told the police that her husband Asghar Ali was on work when his brother Sarwar came and threw acid in her face, alleging that she had cast a spell on him. She said that on her hue and cry, people gathered at their house at which the accused fled away. "The acid burnt my arm and legs," she added. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.