RAWALPINDI - City police here on Wednesday arrested five members of a gang and recovered weapons and stolen goods from their possession.

According to police spokesman, on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana and under supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Akram Khan Niazi, Sadiqabad Police rounded up a 5-member gang. The gang members were identified as Khurram Shahzad, Saddam, Amjad Ali, Faisal Iqbal and Usman. Khurram was proclaimed offender and also wanted by the police.

It was revealed that the gang was involved in various cases of burglaries in the city. Police also recovered 4 pistols and 12 rounds from their custody.