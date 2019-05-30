Share:

SWAT : Commissioner Malakand Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud chairing a meeting here Wednesday directed to impose ban on both commercial and residential construction alongside banks of River Swat and Panjkoora.

He also directed deputy commissioners of Swat, Upper and Lower Dir and Malakand to find legal status of old and new buildings being constructed on river banks and remove illegally erected structures. The commissioner also directed irrigation and revenue departments to identify the original demarcation of rivers and submit a report about illegal construction alongside rivers and take action against owners.