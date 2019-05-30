Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Wednesday to discuss the annual development programme and budgetary proposals for the fiscal year of 2019-20.

The CM directed that the upcoming budget should depict public aspirations. He said that more funds will be allocated for the development of social sector and resources will be utilised for public welfare and the promotion of health and education sectors.

“The agriculture sector was ignored by the previous government and the farmers remained hostage to an exploitative system. On the contrary, our government has protected the farmers’ rights. The farmers of wheat and sugarcane have been given the full reward of their hard work and agriculture sector is an important part of our budgetary priorities,” he added.

“Record funds will be allocated for the agriculture sector and more resources will be utilised for public welfare by curtailing unnecessary expenditures.

He said that public-private partnership will be promoted for encouraging investment and added that an increase in resources is the need of the hour for the projects of national reconstruction. We want to put the province of Punjab on the road of development, he added. The briefing was given about budgetary proposals for 2019-20, ADP and increase in resources.

Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Adviser Dr Salman Shah, chief secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, and others attended the meeting.

Separately, Chairperson of Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima Chahdar called on CM Buzdar at his office and discussed various steps for the protection and stopping of violence against women.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the new DG of LDA to immediately start roads patchwork in Lahore as the people face difficulties due to dilapidated roads conditions.