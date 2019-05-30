Share:

Pakistan Army holds it’s own accountable, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa signs death warrants for a retired Brigadier and a Doctor along with awarding 14 years imprisonment to a Lt. General (Retd).

According to Inter Services Public Relations’ (ISPR) office of the Army: ‘two officers namely Brigadier Raja Rizwan (Retd) and a civilian officer Dr. Waseem Akram have been awarded death sentences by the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa along with awarding 14 years worth of imprisonment to Lt. General Javed Iqbal (Retd).’

Following are the names and punishments of those being penalized by the Armed Forces:

Retired Lieutenant General Javed Iqbal – Awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment.

Retired Brigadier Raja Rizwan – Awarded Death Sentence.

Doctor Wasim Akram (Employed at a Sensitive Organisation) – Awarded

Death Sentence.

The public relations office of the Armed forces further detailed that the punishments come as a result of espionage.

“The officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Marshal (FGCM) for separate cases,” read a statement issued by ISPR.