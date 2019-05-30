Share:

CDC once again reduces its tariff structure

KARACHI (PR): Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited has reduced its tariff structure in the larger interest of the public and to support the stock market. As the infrastructure backbone of Pakistan Capital Market, CDC’s main objective is to provide efficient and cost effective services to all its customers and promote ease of doing business. In line to this resolve, CDC has continued to pass on the benefits to market participants and general investors without compromising on its services.

As part of the recent reduction, CDC has provided 100% waiver on Maintenance fee for such Sub-Account holders who also have Investor Accounts. Taking this initiative further in order to promote the growth of Pakistan’s corporate debt market, CDC has significantly reduced its annual fee for long-term redeemable securities by approximately 65%. Additionally, CDC has rationalized its tariff structure for next five years which also includes reduction in custody fee for the year 2019-20 and 2020-21 by 14% and 16% respectively.

Commenting on this market supporting endeavor, Badiuddin Akber, CEO-CDC, said: “This initiative was taken by CDC to give much needed relief and support to the market, especially the investing public. While CDC continues to reduce its tariff since its inception, we are targeting our efforts towards helping reduce the cost of doing business for market participants. This is our ongoing contribution towards the development of Pakistan Capital Market.”

Karandaaz, JSK Feeds join hands

ISLAMABAD (PR): Improved access to finance for small businesses related to poultry industry in Pakistan has been announced by the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) funded Karandaaz through a partnership with JSK Feeds Limited.

JSK, an associated concern of the Saif Group, currently procures a considerable portion of its raw material for poultry feed manufacturing from the small farmers. Direct financing through a medium term loan will enable JSK Feeds to develop its supply chain by funding its small and medium sized maize crop farmers to purchase farm inputs. These farmers are typically not considered credit worthy by the formal financial sector such as banks.

OPPO Revamps Brand Identity

LAHORE (PR): Reiterating its commitment to consumer centric approach, leading global smartphone brand OPPO has introduced its new brand identity focusing on quality, craftmanship and uniqueness in its every detail. As a pioneer in smartphone innovations, OPPO has emerged as the fastest growing smartphone brand in the premium segment globally with an unprecedented 863% growth according to the Counterpoint Research report released on April 2019.

Encouraged by such growth and response from consumers in the premium segment, OPPO has partnered with celebrated designer, Eddie Opara of Pentagram, New York to craft a new brand identity. Their new brand identity showcases an exciting evolution in the company and its ongoing growth and success. The new brand imagery reveals a much simpler, symmetrical logo. With the characteristic OPPO curves, the new logo is both distinctive and elegant offering a design, which leaves ampleroom for imagination. The imagery also includes a new color system and visual layout system, as well as marks the debut of a custom typeface, OPPO Sans. This new brand image earmarks the growth and wider reach of OPPO as it continues to expand into more diverse markets and environments worldwide.

Carrying on its streak of innovation and creativity, OPPO is also introducing a new series in its product portfolio-Reno series. Engineered for creativity, Reno series is targeted at creative young trendsetters with a passion for self-expression and imagining the unimaginable. As an embodiment of OPPO’s creative vision, Reno will serve as the catalyst for OPPO’s smartphone development in Pakistan for the next ten years. In line with the vision, OPPO is rolling out the “I’m Reno” brand campaign, which boasts of a new product concept, design philosophy, and communication model. As a part of the, ‘I’m Reno’, OPPO has partnered with renowned artists globally to inspire power of creativity.

As a product series developed by OPPO for the global community, Reno will be available in all markets where OPPO operates. After receiving tremendous appreciation at the recent launches in China and Europe, OPPO Reno is all set to make its way to Pakistan.

Telenor Youth Forum concludes in Bangkok

LAHORE (PR): The Telenor Youth Forum’s 2018-2019 program has concluded at the dtac headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, where a delegation of 16 young leaders from 8 nations, including Pakistan, pitched their four services to Telenor Group and dtac leadership and experts from Plan International, UNICEF and the Nobel Peace Centre. Out of the four teams, AgriMatch was declared the winning team and received USD 15,000 in funding to implement their proposed service, with an aim to reduce inequalities in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goal #10.

Following six months of intense development work and remote collaboration spread across four nations, AgriMatch has won Telenor Youth Forum for their mobile service to equalise the agricultural supply chain and empower farmers currently in a vicious cycle of debt and poverty. The team’s challenge was to design a digital solution to optimize or increase sustainability of food production, ultimately contributing towards reduced inequalities in global health.

Farmers and middlemen will soon be able find, contact and rate each other through the AgriMatch mobile platform, if the winning Telenor Youth Forum team has their way.AgriMatch aims to pilot their service in Myanmar where more than 70 percent of the population relies on agriculture as their primary source of income, according to a 2019 Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) report.

Pakistan’s TYF representatives included two very talented girls, Asma Akbar Ladak from Karachi and MaiedaJanjua from Islamabad. Asma’steam Paanigarpitched a solution to solve the water crisis in Pakistan throughenhanced access to clean drinking water by providing a one stop solution for all water related problems. Maieda’s group Team Walrus, designed a mental health ed-tech platform to raise awareness, create understanding and build resilience in teenagers.

“I congratulate AgriMatchon winning and bringing an innovative solution to reduce inequalities in global health. At Telenor, we are always on the lookout for better and more creative ways to empower the society and bridge gaps in equality. Using our core competencies that include information and communications technology, we promote development of creative solutions that truly impact lives across the globe. I am sure it has been an amazing journey for all young delegates and it delights me that we share the passion of shaping a better future for our younger generations,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, Head of Emerging Asia Cluster andCEOTelenor Pakistan.

The Telenor Youth Forum kicked off during the Nobel Peace Prize week in Oslo in December 2018, where the 16 delegates were split into four teams, each with a health-related challenge to solve. From that point onwards, the delegates worked to develop their ideas, conduct user research, and prototype their services, leading them to the Bangkok finale. The teamsalso showcased their services in a digital exhibition which was attended by Telenor Group management and representatives from the Nobel Peace Center.

The Telenor Youth Forum is a global platform built upon the idea of bright minds working together to reduce inequalities. In collaboration with the Nobel Peace Center, the forum brings together young leaders from around the world to develop digital solutions that empower societies.Out of more than 5,000 applicants, 16 accomplished delegates aged 20-28 were selected to represent their countries in the 2018-2019 program.