GUJRAT - A district court here on Wednesday dismissed the case against a University of Gujrat (UoG) official who had been detained as part of investigation after the varsity administration launched an FIR against unidentified persons for making threatening calls to top officials and using social media against the UoG.

Civil Judge Qadeer Butt exonerated Hafiz Syed Muhammad Faheem of the charge and dismissed the case. Two other officials - Najeeb, a data operator at UoG directorate of security, who was reported in detention in a section of media by Jalalpur Jattan Police in connection with the investigation, had been released after questioning the other day. Hafiz Faheem told the court that he was being victimised by the current UoG care-taker administration led by acting vice chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik. He said that he had never taken part in campus politics, adding that the case along with similar other tactics are being used as a ploy by the acting VC to divert attention from his policy of self-aggrandizement, poor management and financial irregularities which have caused serious damage to the repute of the UoG. Hafiz Faheem said that he had pledged allegiance to the organisation which cannot be shaken by the cheap tactics and baseless accusations. He said that many of his colleagues who had worked with the previous administration of Dr Ziaul Qayyum and whose dedication and commitment to the cause of the institution cannot be questioned, are being targeted by the acting VC’s convulsive, but flagrant, victimization.

The FIR had been launched with Jalalpur Jattan Saddr Police on May 22 by Deputy Registrar Raes Ashraf.