Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday asked a petitioner, who has challenged the inclusion of unelected people in the federal cabinet, to come up with more arguments about the maintainability of his petition.

While passing this order, the LHC rejected the request for the formation of a larger bench on the matter that was adjourned sine die.

The petitioner challenged the appointment of Dr Hafeez Sheikh, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Abdur Razaak Dawood and Amin Aslam. “An unelected person cannot use the powers of a federal minister,” senior lawyer AK Dogar told the court.

Separately, a petition was moved in LHC against the alleged substandard research in University of Health Sciences.

It alleged that substandard research was not adding to the capability of students. In fact, it said, research papers of many heads of departments were plagiarized. The rolling out of scholars from this university is nothing but waste of funds, the petition said.

Substandard degrees of this university are not being recognised abroad, the petition said.

Justice Masood Jehangir took up the matter and after hearing arguments referred the same to the Punjab governor for a decision. The governor is the chancellor of all government universities.