Share:

SIALKOT - The crime rate has climbed up ahead of Eid as there is witnessed an increase in the number of theft, robbery and dacoity incidents in Sialkot district.

A survey report conducted by The Nation reveals that people are panicked and feel insecure due to rise in crime. They feel as if they had been left at the mercy of criminals in Sialkot district because the local police have so far failed to control crime.

Poor patrolling by the local police on the link roads leading to the rural areas of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils has resulted in the growing incidents of robbery and dacoity on these link roads. Daska Circle remains on the top in rising crime.

According to police statistics, police have registered as many as 6135 cases of murder, kidnapping for ransom, robbery, theft, dacoity at 27 police stations of Sialkot district during the last five and half months of the ongoing year.

As many as 45 persons were brutally murdered in Sialkot district in this period (five and half months of 2019) in Sialkot district. One child was kidnapped for ransom while seven women were gang-raped. The dacoits looted gold ornaments, electronics, cash (in national and foreign currencies) and other valuables worth millions of rupees in as many as 307 incidents of robbery and dacoity in Sialkot district. Besides, thieves took away as many as 218 different motorcycles (worth Rs10 million) in separate incidents.

SHOPKEEPERS FINED FOR PROFITEERING

Special price magistrates have fined Rs2.5 million to as many as 998 shopkeepers and vendors for overcharging customers in Ramazan here on Wednesday.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Syed Bilal Haider told the media that special price magistrates conducted 4,900 raids on various shops in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils during the month of Ramazan. The DC said that the district administration was taking stern action against the shopkeepers and vendors for profiteering.

The DC also directed the special price magistrates to jazz up the pace of their inspection of shops in the local open markets in their respective areas in Sialkot district for providing the maximum financial relief to the local people as well.