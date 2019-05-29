Share:

KANDHKOT - Deputy Commissioner Kashmore on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming monsoon.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Munwar Ali Mithyani held a meeting in his office regarding monsoon arrangements. DC was apprised of monsoon by irrigation officials and Assistant Commissioners.

They also briefed the situation of monsoon and it’s all arrangements. Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Munwar Ali Mithyani directed all concerned officials of entire district to get ready for any kind of hazard or disaster in upcoming monsoon. He directed all head of departments to take all precautionary steps by utilising all resources to restrain the situation.

He also directed the irrigation officials to make all equipments and machineries functional during the season. He instructed to set up control rooms at all towns, taukas, cities and district level.

Finally, he directed the irrigation officials to visit dykes specially KK Dyke and Torri Dyke as well as necessary stone pitching work should be completed before the start of monsoon season.

Deputy Superintendent of Rangers, all executive engineers and SDOs of irrigation department, all ACs, Mukhtiarkars, information officer, CMOs and other concerned were presented on the occasion.