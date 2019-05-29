Share:

KARACHI - Five motorcycle riders died in separate road accidents in different localities of the metropolis on Wednesday, police said.

Two youth including 22-year-old Shehzad s/o Mukhtar and Nadeem Nazir Ahmad 18, hailing from Mehmoodabad area died when over speeding dumper knocked down a motorcycle at Baloch Colony Bridge Shaheed-e-Millat Road in Bahadurabad police station jurisdiction.

A reckless driven truck hit a motorcycle carrying two teenagers at Super Highway Link Road. Both youth identified as Muharram 13, and Bashir Ahmed 12, died on the spot in the accident and truck driver fled the scene.

Another motorcyclist identified as Tariq Ahmad 30, died in a road accident in Korangi Industrial area. The deceased hailed from Shikarpur.

The bodies of all accidents were shifted to Jinnah Hospital through Chhipa Ambulances. The police after registering separate cases into all incidents have started investigation.