Share:

LAHORE : French delegation along with Director of Lahore Biennale, Miss Qudsia on Wednesday visited the Alhamra Art Museum at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, Qaddhafi Stadium. It met with the curators and appreciated the collection of masters. The visit began with the delegation observing the great Artworks of collection of paintings and sculptures, Director Lahore Biennale; Miss Qudsia Rahim admired the Art Conservation Workshop currently held at the museum on the paintings of masters. The French delegate Rachid Koraichi interacted with the curator Hajra Mehmood and took keen interest in paintings of Sadequain, Qudsia Nadir and A. J Shamza. Rachid Koraichi said while observing the painting of “A. J Shamza” that the technique and material (Oil and Cloth) had been derived from Africa years back ago. He adored the highly sculpt masterpieces at the Museum.

The delegation admired the art heritage; they also made a short film on museum’s architecture and collection at Alhamra Art Museum. They have thanked the team Of Alhmara Art Museum for giving such a warm welcome.

Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra had invited all fine arts students from all educational institutes and other guests so that a healthy activity could be generated. I am much happy that the students, teachers and our other respected guests appreciated Alhamra Arts council’s efforts for the promotion of art and culture.

The Lahore Arts Council has been always invited and welcomed the delegates of fine arts who visit the museum and explore the rich heritage of visual art.