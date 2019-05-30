Chelsea forward Eden Hazard all but confirmed that he will join Real Madrid over the summer after helping his club to the Europa League title on Wednesday night.

READ MORE: Pak-China strategic partnership moving forward: Spokesperson

Hazard scored two goals and added an assist in the 4-1 win over Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijian before telling TV cameras that it would probably be his last game after seen seasons in south London.

"I think it's a goodbye. But in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League and I did this for seven years for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Maybe it's time for a new challenge," he said on BT Sport.

The Belgian international has a year left on his contract and could leave for nothing next year unless Chelsea get a fee for him this summer and they are thought to be asking for around 130 million pounds (about 150 million U.S. dollars).

"I took my decision already. I said that two weeks ago. Now it's depending on the club. Both clubs. I'm just waiting. We will see. We will know in a couple of days," Hazard said.

READ MORE: Roberto Carlos expects close Champions League final as Spurs face Liverpool

Chelsea coach Mauricio Sarri also seemed to predict the winger's departure.

"As you know he's a wonderful player, but you have to spend two to three months to understand him as a man...I knew that Eden wanted to leave, of course, but as I say in every press conference I want to respect his decision. Now I have to speak to my club," he said.