Chelsea forward Eden Hazard all but confirmed that he will join Real Madrid over the summer after helping his club to the Europa League title on Wednesday night.

Hazard scored two goals and added an assist in the 4-1 win over Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijian before telling TV cameras that it would probably be his last game after seen seasons in south London.

"I think it's a goodbye. But in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League and I did this for seven years for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Maybe it's time for a new challenge," he said on BT Sport.

The Belgian international has a year left on his contract and could leave for nothing next year unless Chelsea get a fee for him this summer and they are thought to be asking for around 130 million pounds (about 150 million U.S. dollars).

"I took my decision already. I said that two weeks ago. Now it's depending on the club. Both clubs. I'm just waiting. We will see. We will know in a couple of days," Hazard said.

Chelsea coach Mauricio Sarri also seemed to predict the winger's departure.

"As you know he's a wonderful player, but you have to spend two to three months to understand him as a man...I knew that Eden wanted to leave, of course, but as I say in every press conference I want to respect his decision. Now I have to speak to my club," he said.