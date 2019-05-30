Share:

TEHRAN - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi on Wednesday underlined his country’s interest in talks and interactions with regional states, semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Tehran has always prioritized negotiations with regional states for cooperation, Araqchi said during a meeting with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha.

Building confidence and constructive interactions among the neighboring states can be reached through mechanisms such as forming an assembly for regional talks and signing a non-aggression pact, he added.

“Full stability and security will be established in the region when the national security and economic interests of all countries are met,” the Iranian official concluded.

A day earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said his country wants to sign non-aggression agreements with neighbors.

Iran’s regional diplomacy over the past weeks comes amid the rising tension between the Islamic republic and the United States.