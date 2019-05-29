Share:

ISLAMABAD- An exhibition of unique Islamic calligraphy pieces at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) by veteran artist Aftab Ahmed Khan is continuing to attract the circles of art lovers in twin cities.

Inaugurated by Federal Secretary Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Shafqat Jalil, the exhibition will remain on display till last day of Ramazan and is being attended by the students and artists from various educational institutions of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The objective of the exhibition is to promote the traditional art of calligraphy and encourage the artists associated with this centuries’ old tradition as many techniques of calligraphy are endangered.

There is a need to promote these skills and create understanding of this art among the young generation, said Executive Director Lok Virsa Shahira Shahid.

She said that it was tradition of the Lok Virsa to hold exhibitions of Islamic arts in the holy month of Ramazan every year with unique themes. “Eminent artists are selected for such exhibitions while youngsters and budding artists from diverse backgrounds are invited to attend these shows”, she added.

She said that Lok Virsa is a specialised institution working under Ministry of Information dealing with research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of Pakistan’s traditional culture.

Lok Virsa Director said that calligraphy was a centuries’ old art when Muslim artists were encouraged to write the Quranic verses in an artistic way to attract art lovers towards the Islamic arts. “This art needs to be preserved and promoted for coming generations to keep the essence of Islamic arts alive”, she said.

Around 50 art pieces of stunning calligraphies have been displayed featuring work on paper, gold leaf, oil on canvas, leather work, ceramic work, cut outs and glass work blended with various forms of texts and motifs of miniatures.