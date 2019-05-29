Share:

ISLAMABAD-The government of Japan has donated fully-equipped four ambulances to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society to enhance operational and outreach capacity of the organisation in Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the wake of unexpected calamities and emergencies.

Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda handed over the ambulances to the PRCS, one of the largest humanitarian organisations working in Pakistan, at a ceremony held at PRCS headquarter in Islamabad.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman PRCS Dr Saeed Elahi and other officials attended the ceremony.

The government of Japan had provided financial assistance of $71,501 to the PRCS last year for the transportation of four ambulances from Japan to Pakistan, installation of emergency/first aid equipment and training of PRCS staff.

Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda expressed hope that addition of four new ambulances in the PRCS’ fleet would help the organization efficiently respond to any unexpected emergency in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He said Japan would continue to support the people of Pakistan to improve their living standards and help Pakistan in further strengthening its institutional capacity to cater needs in times of calamities.

Chairman of PRCS Dr. Saeed Elahi thanked the embassy of Japan for extending support in successful completion of the project.

Meanwhile, Allama Iqbal Open University will lay special emphasis on ‘tajweed-ul-Quran’ in promoting teaching of Quran and ‘sunnah’ in its educational pursuits. This was stated by Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum here on Wednesday while addressing certificate-awarding ceremony on completion of a short-duration course on ‘tajweed-ul-Quran’ that the University conducted for its employees.

The course was especially arranged during the holy month of Ramazan, enabling the AIOU employees to properly read and understand the meaning the Holy book.