MIRPUR (AJK) - Lambasting Delhi’s installed puppet state authorities and the Indian occupying forces for brutal and hostile practices in the turbulent occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front said on Wednesday that it is highly shameful that culprits of double rape and murder case of Shopian are still roaming free and despite assurances at the “government-level” the case has not been re-opened so far.

Altaf Hussain Wani, Central Vice Chairman JKNF and the party’s spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday that rape has always been a heinous crime and double murder and rape has made the Shopian tragedy case more heinous. “The JKNF has always maintained that societies should not allow such crimes to happen because they injure the whole humanity”, he pointed out.

Paying rich tribute to Shaheeda Asia and Shaheeda Neelofar, residents of Shopian, the JKNF spokesman said that victims of rape from Kunanposhpra to Shopian, have been denied justice on institutional level which has made these cases more ugly and painful.